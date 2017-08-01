Cosmos: Possible Worlds returns on Nat Geo for Season 3

The multiple award winning science series Cosmos: Possible Worlds has returned on regional television for Season 3.

The 13-episode series premiered on June 21 2020 at 8 PM (UAE)/7 PM (KSA) on National Geographic Abu Dhabi.

The series journey’s back 13.8 billion years of cosmic evolution and deep into the future.

The next chapter of Cosmos, continues the legacy of the groundbreaking series co-written with Ann Druyan and Steven Soter. The previous season of the popular series was viewed by over 135 million people worldwide.

This season includes Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Seth MacFarlane as President Truman; Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek, X-Men) as German, British-born astronomer William Herschel; Academy Award-nominated Viggo Mortensen (The Green Book, The Lord of the Rings) as Soviet plant geneticist Nikolai Vavilov; and Judd Hirsch (A Beautiful Mind, Independence Day) as Robert Oppenheimer, famously known as the ‘Father of the Atomic Bomb’.

Druyan and Sagan’s daughter, author Sasha Sagan, appears in a recurring live-action role as Sagan’s mother, Rachel Gruber Sagan.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History, host of the four-time Emmy-nominated StarTalk series and best-selling author (Death by Black Hole, Letters from an Astrophysicist), returns as host and series executive science editor.

“This third season of Cosmos: Possible Worlds is our boldest yet,” said Druyan. “The ‘Ship of the Imagination’ will carry us places we never dared to venture before: lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities – and all of it rigorously informed by science and made real by lavish VFX.”