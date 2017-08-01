Miller unveils light tripod head ArrowX 1

Miller has launched the ArrowX 1 as part of the company's new entry-level addition to Miller’s ArrowX range of fluid heads.

The unit is designed to hold a payload of up to 16kgs, lending itself for lower weight camera systems.

The ArrowX1 weighs in at 2.9kg and the mounting base is 3.9inches ball leveling and there are 3 x M5 holes for flat base mounting.

There are now four heads in the Arrowx range, with the 1, 3, 5 & 7 models with increasing payload ranges.

It also offers 5+0 positions of pan and tilt drag and 16 positions of counterbalance with CB Plus - Miller’s sequential counterbalance design.

Charles Montesin, global director of sales and marketing, Miller said: “We believe this fluid head is the perfect solution for the medium size, large sensor cameras employing smaller lenses.”

CB Plus will enable users to rig and re-rig setups quickly and efficiently. "As a result, they can make concise and exact changes on the fly, and quickly get on with the main task of shooting. Another major benefit of ArrowX 1 is the price being some 20% below ArrowX 3.”