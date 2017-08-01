Netflix releases a selection of 44 Arabic films

Netflix is releasing a catalogue of 44 Arabic films, including the works of notable directors like Youssef Chahine, Youssry Nasrallah, Nadine Labaki, Moustapha Akkad, Anne Marie Jacir, Laila Marrakchi and many more.

The new catalogue combines cinematic masterpieces with contemporary rising stars from the Arab world's entertainment industry.

Netflix subscribers will have access to discover cinematic masterpieces that constitute an important part of the Arab world’s film heritage, bringing more Arabic films to the world and providing Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain more fans globally.

The stories come from the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Algeria and Sudan.

“We want more people around the world to have access to great stories and have the chance to see their lives represented on screen. We also believe that great stories come from anywhere and can travel everywhere connecting with audiences far beyond their place or language of origin. We’re honored to share these classic and contemporary films with our members in the Arab world and globally, " said Nuha El Tayeb, Director, content acquisitions, MENAT at Netflix.

Licensed from Front Row Filmed Entertainment, some of the films are already on the service and the majority will be available on Netflix starting on June 18th.

READ: Face-to-face: Gianluca Chakra, MD, Front Row Filmed Entertainment

Several titles will stream globally to 183 million members worldwide. All the films will include subtitles relevant to those countries where they are streaming in either English, Arabic or French.

Earlier in May, Netflix introduced its members to their most beloved comedy plays, just in time for Eid. The collection of plays which includes El Eyal Kebret, Al Motzawgoon, Bye Bye London, Raya w Skeina, Morahek Fl Khamseen, Shahid Ma Shafsh Haga, Sok Ala Banatak, Madraset Almoshagbien, and Elwad Sayed Elshagal is available through a dedicated row on the service called “Arabic Nostalgia”.