Shape launches camera case

Shape, a Canadian company that specialises in camera mounts and other accessories, has launched its first camera bag.

The camera case provides organised storage for video cameras up to about 50cm long plus multiple accessories.

The bag is made of resistant fabric and has three removable pouches, which can be worn on a belt, with Molle straps and pockets for tools (such as canned air, lens cleaner and screwdrivers), cables and pens.

It has a silent magnetic lid, dual zippered front pockets, a slate/flag pocket, a bottle pocket and Velcro surfaces for easy labelling.

It also has a fully padded interior with four zippered lid pockets, LED light zipper pulls to help see your gear, and a removable rain cover stored in the base. For comfortable carrying there is a choice of an adjustable, padded shoulder strap or top grip handles.

The bag weighs 4.63kg, with a volume of 36 litres. Shipping is expected to begin this month with costs ranging from US$250.