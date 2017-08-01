Anghami data reveals how Covid-19 rocked MENA music streaming habits

Music streaming habits in the MENA region changed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by streaming platform Anghami.

Elie Abou Saleh, vice president of Anghami, who joined Dubai Internet City’s digital Fireside speaker series pointed a major shift in online music consumption across the Middle East, as people adopted stay-at-home measures.

He also tipped artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive greater personalisation of subscription services.

Anghami recorded a 20% and 30% rise in fans tuning in to music on their desktops and televisions respectively – bucking a trend that has seen people access music on mobile devices.

The digital music hub also witnessed a surge in people streaming longer during the night, as well as users listening to their favourite tracks from 10:00am rather than 08:00 in the morning.

Saleh said: “There is a constant change in the tech industry, this has trained and shaped us to be well-equipped, to move fast, adapt to change and most importantly to keep innovating.”

He also revealed that Anghami is set to release ‘Live Radio’ which will enable users to stay connected and share music while socially distancing.

Saleh also pointed out change of trends in content production in the past months across the MENA region, with a 50% increase in Arabic remixes, and a 60% rise in song covers, as artists reproduced content from the comfort of their own homes.

Additionally, Anghami has started an artist’s fund that allows creatives to promote their content on Anghami to help them highlight current or future releases.