EventXtra witnesses 300% revenue growth in virtual event platform

EventXtra, an all-in-one event management platform, has turned the downturn created in the events industry caused by pandemic into an opportunity by launching Virtual Exhibition.

The platform successfully moved large-scale offline proceedings into virtual events.

EventXtra fully facilitates the organisers with the integration of preliminary work, in-event interactive experiences, and data analysis reports, which effectively solved the business distress.

EventXtra has achieved 300% growth in revenue in just six months ever since its launch six months ago.

Sum Wong, co-founder, EventXtra said: “According to research, event software in Asia alone is worth over US$1bn in annual spending, and it’s the fastest growing region in the world. Our goal is to ride on this wave and become the top player in the region to serve as many organizers as possible. “