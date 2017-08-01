Major broadcast piracy nexus stamped out in Spain

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 June 2020 - 6:12 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

A joint effort by various sporting and anti-corruption bodies has stamped out a piracy den operating out of Spain that offered in excess of 40,000 TV channels and VOD content.

The network had two million subscribers, which generated an estimated $16.9m (€15m) in profits.

The joint efforts of football bodies such as the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), Spanish LaLiga, NAGRA and Nordic Content Protection worked together with the Spanish National Police, and European law enforcement agencies to close the international illegal IPTV streaming network.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) was also involved on behalf of the content industry.

Along with sporting content, the pirate network offered a wide range of content such as films and series, and had 50 pirate servers located in several countries in Europe.

The pirate network operated worldwide, mainly acorss European countries that included Sweden, Denmark, Holland, Romania, UK and across the ocean in the US and Canada to name a few countries.

The IPTV service was offered to resellers allowing them to create their own ecosystem of illegal distribution services.

Arrested individulas have been charged with crimes against intellectual property, communications fraud, money laundering and criminal organisation.

Melcior Soler, audiovisual director, LaLiga said: “We are grateful to the Spanish National Police and all involved in this operation for working together to protect and defend content owner rights. Piracy is a global problem and it’s critical for the industry as whole to come together to fight it, share knowledge and leverage key partnerships and anti-piracy technologies to preserve high-quality content for our fans – whether it’s in sports or other types of entertainment.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Empower successfully delivered more than 63,700 online transactions
    Global OFS demand set for 25% drop in 2020, slow recovery to start in 2021
      Turknet chooses Ekinops to overhaul its network core
        Bharti Airtel set to cover the salaries of nearly 30,000 distribution partners in May
          Comcast extends free public Wi-Fi access in the US to the end of 2020

            More related galleries

            The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
              In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19
                  Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
                    Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch