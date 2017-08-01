Major broadcast piracy nexus stamped out in Spain

A joint effort by various sporting and anti-corruption bodies has stamped out a piracy den operating out of Spain that offered in excess of 40,000 TV channels and VOD content.

The network had two million subscribers, which generated an estimated $16.9m (€15m) in profits.

The joint efforts of football bodies such as the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), Spanish LaLiga, NAGRA and Nordic Content Protection worked together with the Spanish National Police, and European law enforcement agencies to close the international illegal IPTV streaming network.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) was also involved on behalf of the content industry.

Along with sporting content, the pirate network offered a wide range of content such as films and series, and had 50 pirate servers located in several countries in Europe.

The pirate network operated worldwide, mainly acorss European countries that included Sweden, Denmark, Holland, Romania, UK and across the ocean in the US and Canada to name a few countries.

The IPTV service was offered to resellers allowing them to create their own ecosystem of illegal distribution services.

Arrested individulas have been charged with crimes against intellectual property, communications fraud, money laundering and criminal organisation.

Melcior Soler, audiovisual director, LaLiga said: “We are grateful to the Spanish National Police and all involved in this operation for working together to protect and defend content owner rights. Piracy is a global problem and it’s critical for the industry as whole to come together to fight it, share knowledge and leverage key partnerships and anti-piracy technologies to preserve high-quality content for our fans – whether it’s in sports or other types of entertainment.”