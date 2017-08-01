MBC reveals ‘stellar performance’ in Ramadan 2020

MBC Group’s content across its linear and OTT channels have witnessed significant year-on-year (YoY) increase thanks to the performance of its content during Ramadan.

Despite challenging market conditions in the region this year, MBC Group said it was able to finalise the majority of its Ramadan productions – across its channels MBC1, MBC DRAMA and MBC MASR among others – as well as Shahid and Shahid VIP.

Out of the top 20 most-watched TV programmes in Saudi Arabia this Ramadan, 17 of them were produced / broadcast by the MBC Group network - which dominated the media landscape in KSA, with 54% share of audience (SOA).

Over the last three months, ever since MBC relaunched Shahid, its subscribers jumped from 100,000 to 1.4 million subscribers.

As communities – including those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) – were instructed to stay at home during this Ramadan, a significant increase in audiences tuning in to linear television was reported.

As per data released by global market research firm Ipsos, live TV viewing in KSA soared 17% YoY, equivalent to an average increase of 51 additional minutes per day.

This resulted in an average daily viewing of 6 hours per person in Ramadan 2020.

The most-watched TV programmes in KSA this Ramadan came from MBC1, MBC DRAMA and MBC MASR. Some of these include: Ramez Magnoun Rasmy, Makhraj 7, Darb Al Zalak, Ureem, Valentino, Al Meerath, Al Prince, Ihsan min al Mustaqbal and Umm Haroun.

MBC secured its first Top 10 position for digital, social media video views in the world, as per the latest results by Tubular Labs.

During May 2020, MBC GROUP achieved considerable growth, jumping from 19th to 10th position on the leaderboard for global media and entertainment entities.

The media company achieved a total of 4.56 billion digital, social video views – compared to 2.5 billion views in April 2020 – resulting in a month-on-month growth of nearly +90%. It received over 2.8 billion views on Facebook alone.

Following a successful Ramadan season, MBC’s short-term plans involve focusing on the summer months, and increasing its subscriber base on Shahid VIP, with more Shahid Originals and other exclusive content set for release over the next few months.

Premium Arabic-language Shahid Originals and Shahid Premieres are currently in production - directly or via MBC Studios - and will be released across its linear and OTT platforms.