Reel Cinemas opens drive-in cinema in Dubai Hills

Broadcast
News
Published: 24 June 2020 - 1:57 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Reel Cinema is joining the act with other cinema houses, such as Vox, and is set to open its drive-in cinmea experience on June 25, in Dubai Hills.

This is the second outdoor movie viewing experience by the Emaar-owned cinema house, the first one was launched a few days back at The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

The mixed used community Dubai Hills is located in Dubai between the Al Khail Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Tickets are priced at AED170 per car, inclusive of food and beverages for two consisting of popcorn, nachos, chocolates, soft drinks and water bottles. A maximum of two people are allowed per vehicle.

The schedule kicks of with Spiderman Homecoming on June 25, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog and Minions. A schedule has been released up until July 1, with one movie screening per day.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Fuel supplier Air BP unveils new chief executive
    Nokia signs key 5G deal with Italian FWA specialists Linkem
      Huawei: Unlocking the true potential of 5G
        InterContinental Dubai Festival City partners with Toys ‘R’ Us for Suite Playcations
          79 per cent of adults in the UAE will work remotely more often after Covid 19

            More related galleries

            Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
              The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                  In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19
                    Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow