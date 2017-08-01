Reel Cinemas opens drive-in cinema in Dubai Hills

Reel Cinema is joining the act with other cinema houses, such as Vox, and is set to open its drive-in cinmea experience on June 25, in Dubai Hills.

This is the second outdoor movie viewing experience by the Emaar-owned cinema house, the first one was launched a few days back at The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

The mixed used community Dubai Hills is located in Dubai between the Al Khail Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Tickets are priced at AED170 per car, inclusive of food and beverages for two consisting of popcorn, nachos, chocolates, soft drinks and water bottles. A maximum of two people are allowed per vehicle.

The schedule kicks of with Spiderman Homecoming on June 25, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog and Minions. A schedule has been released up until July 1, with one movie screening per day.