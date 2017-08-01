Esports broadcaster Venn selects Blackbird for multi-year deal

Published: 25 June 2020 - 4:08 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Venn has signed a multi-year deal with Blackbird, makers of the Blackbird cloud video editing system.

The three-year contracted was brokered by Blackbird’s new US systems integrator partner, ASG.

Venn is a new kind of TV network for the streaming generation, aimed at gaming, pop culture and esports audiences.

Founded by gaming visionaries Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin, Venn broadcasts live from studios in New York and Los Angeles with content distributed across a broad range of media platforms.

Venn’s production team will use Blackbird to remotely and frame-accurately edit, enrich and publish a wide variety of engaging video content ultra-fast.

Content will be delivered to Venn's 24/7 post cable network and social channels including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch for millions of gaming fans around the world to enjoy.

The content will span multiple categories of entertainment with original programming produced both in-house and with some of the biggest names and creators in gaming, entertainment, streaming and esports.

Scott Gillies, CTO of Venn, said:Venn is launching a network dedicated to pop culture viewed through the lens of gaming and esports. Launching in this era of Covid-19 and social distancing is presenting unique production challenges. With Blackbird, we have a new level of flexibility and it allows us to reimagine how productions should work. We can operate remotely and rapidly create and deliver highly engaging video content for gaming fans to enjoy whenever and wherever they wish. Blackbird is simply awesome and we’re super excited about utilizing this game-changing cloud video editing technology.”

Ian McDonough, CEO, Blackbird said: “We are excited to add Venn to our growing list of US and esports customers and also delighted that our new partner ASG have brought in their first deal with Blackbird. The Venn project is incredibly exciting and is a classic greenfield site where there is no legacy hardware based incumbent and the team are free to select our state-of-the-art cloud based solution. This fresh thinking makes production teams as efficient and sustainable as possible whilst being free to work from anywhere.”

