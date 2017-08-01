Shahad Ameen's Scales to be screened for the first time in GCC

Sharjah Art Foundation’s Online Film Screening Series, in collaboration with Habibi Collective will conclude on June 26, 2020 (Friday) with a screening of Scales from Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen.

The virtual screening will be the first time the award-winning film Scales [Sayidat Al Bahr] (2019) will be screened in the GCC ahead of its theatrical release later this year.

READ: Face-to-face: Shahad Ameen, filmmaker, Saudi Arabia

Sharjah Art Foundation’s online screening series, organised in collaboration with the digital film archiving platform Habibi Collective, will conclude this Friday, 26 June 2020, at 8:30 pm (GMT +4)

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Ameen, and the Habibi Collective founder, Róisín Tapponi.

Set in a dystopian landscape, the black-and-white film explores contemporary feminist issues through the story of Hayat, a strong-willed young girl who lives in a poor fishing village governed by a dark tradition. Every family must give one daughter to the sea creatures who inhabit the waters nearby. In turn, the sea creatures are hunted by the men of the village. Saved from this fate by her father, Hayat is considered a curse on the village and grows up an outcast. Nevertheless, she does not surrender to this fate and fights for a place within her village. After her mother gives birth to a baby boy, Hayat must accept the brutal custom of giving herself to the sea creatures or find a way to escape.

This is the first feature film by Ameen, who obtained her bachelor’s degree in video production and film studies from the University of West London, and also holds a degree in screenwriting.

Born and raised in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the writer-director is known for her acclaimed short films Our Own Musical (2009), Leila’s Window (2011) and Eye & Mermaid (2013) which were screened at festivals around the world and received various awards.