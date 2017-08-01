Ayrton unveils new long throw Karif-LT studio light

Karif-LT is equipped with a 168mm frontal lens offering a zoom ratio of 17:1 and an incredible 2.8°- 47° zoom range, the narrowness of which is unprecedented and unmatched in an LED fixture.

A new high-efficiency, low-etendue, compact LED module delivers an ultra-intense beam which, calibrated at 8500K, can generate powerful metallic white light and deep, vivid colours. Karif-LT has an overall output of 13,000 lumens at a colour temperature of 7500K, and a centre-beam luminous intensity of 3,500,000 candelas.

Karif-LT is a creative wizard: its rich feature set includes a CMY colour mixing system, a patent pending multi-position CTO wheel with 7 different colour correction filters, a wheel of 13 complementary colours for infinite pastel hues and saturated colours, 9 interchangeable rotating HD glass gobos and a new innovation in the form of a wheel with 39 fixed gobos (patent pending). Karif-LT also has a glass monochrome multi-position, bi-directional effects wheel, and a prism effect system comprising 4 combinable rotating prisms which, coupled with an ultra-intense beam, can achieve amazingly complex effects. Standard features also include light and heavy frost filters, a dynamic animation effect with speed and fade adjustment and an electronic dimmer for perfect fades.

The Karif-LT is shipping with immediate effect.