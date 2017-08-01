OSN takes new streaming service to the market with Snapchat

OSN partnered with Snapchat to bring its content to wider audiences across the region by using augmented reality (AR).

The main goal of the campaign was to increase awareness about OSN’s streaming service, OSN Streaming and drive new subscriptions.

As part of the campaign — which ran from April 4 to April 20 — a series of creative Snap Ads were launched to promote must-watch content from HBO and Disney+, including the shows; The Mandalorian, Killing Eve, Grey's Anatomy, Game of Thrones, and the film, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Audiences were also driven to OSN’s various platform offerings including its TV, mobile, and web apps. The ad campaign targeted a huge diversity of demographics in both English and Arabic within the GCC as well as Jordan and Lebanon. Over the course of the campaign, Snapchat delivered 34% of the total purchases and a fifth of all sign-ups.

The campaign included launching a dedicated Snapchat Lens to bring to life the season premiere of the award-winning drama, Killing Eve. The Lens delivered a high level of engagement and reached 2.2M+ unique Snapchatters across the UAE, KSA, and Kuwait.

OSN announced the unveiling of its new streaming service OSN Streaming available on osn.com and OSN mobile and TV apps earlier this April. Featuring a new brand identity and the largest entertainment content ever, OSN now brings an unrivaled offer of quality content through its channels via cable and satellite, and on-demand via its streaming app.

Sonia Lekhal, chief marketing officer, OSN said: “As well as positively impacting subscriptions, our partnership with Snapchat has opened doors to many new audiences with different viewing interests. The latest collaboration has exceeded our expectations on all fronts - we were also particularly impressed that the campaign achieved an eCPM two times lower than other platforms and a swipe-up rate that was 1.7 times higher. By further exploring opportunities with AR and other engaging ad formats on Snapchat, we look forward to bringing even more incredible viewing experiences to the region.”