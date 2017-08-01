Sarah Deas joins Pixel Power to strengthen sales team

Pixel Power has appointed Sarah Deas to its head office tea, who will help provide internal sales support to the sales teams in the Cambridge base and regional offices in North America, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Deas said: “Pixel Power has been a rock solid name in the industry for decades and the transition to being a major player in master control playout connects directly with my 15 year experience in the industry in business analysis and asset management. Developing this further through automated workflows and automation/playout is a natural step.”

Pixel Power continues to invest in staff with in-depth experience in order to deliver precisely tailored solutions to broadcast and media companies around the world. Expert sales support is imperative during the customer consultation process.

Deas’s focus on detail in this phase complements the precision designs created by the solution managers that enable the software defined solutions to deliver exactly what broadcast and media customers are looking to achieve.

“Internal sales programmes are critical to ensuring all parts of the process from initial consultation through to deployment are well connected”, said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power.

“The current crisis has brought home to broadcasters everywhere just how important it is to have flexible and scalable software solutions if they to react to dramatic changes in workflows and demand. Our software defined installations have been enabling broadcasters to quickly switch their operators to work from home or remote locations. It is this flexibility and speed that is getting the attention of many major media and broadcast companies worldwide who want us to be part of their new normal."