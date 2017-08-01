Cinema in Taiwan replaces projector with giant LED screen

LG has opened the world’s first movie theater equipped with an LED cinema display in Taiwan.

The technology features Dolby’s cinema server solution and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

In collaboration with Taiwan’s leading theater chain, Showtime Cinemas, the futuristic theater is also the first in the market to completely replace the projector with LED technology.



LG and Dolby Laboratories closely collaborated to integrate Dolby’s Integrated Media Server (IMS3000) with LG’s innovative LED Cinema Display. Dolby’s IMS3000 allows movies to play in full Dolby Atmos to produce a wide soundstage that surrounds the audience by projecting sounds corresponding to the movement and position of objects on the screen.

At 14 meters wide and seven meters high, the LED screen produces finely-detailed 4K images.

Unlike conventional digital projectors, LG’s system ensures high picture quality across the entire surface without any distortion. Due to its ability to control each individual pixel, LG LED Cinema Display delivers superior contrast ratio and accurate color reproduction.

Furthermore, LG LED Cinema Display meets the highest standards for content security and Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) certification.



“Our intent is to elevate the movie-going experience beyond what consumers have become accustomed to,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of the information display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We’re confident that the advanced technologies behind LG LED Cinema Display and Dolby solutions will grow our share of the growing LED cinema market.”