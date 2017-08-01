Fake crowd noise recevies mixed reactions in EPL

Published: 29 June 2020 - 1:02 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Fake crowd noise, which broadcaster Sky referes to as 'interactive crowd noise', has met with mixed reactions from English Premier League fans.

After the first round of matches which ended last weekend, it was reported that 75% of viewers chose to leave the fake crowd noise on.

The artificial noise cannot be heard by the players, officials and support staff on the pitch.

The EPL and Sky aren't the only leagues who have chosen to go with artificial crowd particiaption in the absence of crowds due to social distancing measures observed by countries around the world.

La Liga restarted with virtual fans and crowd noises to simulate the vacant stands.

Sky created the package, inclusive of a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants, in conjunction with FIFA 2020 by EA Sports.

