Imagine Communications supports Digital Studio Virtual Awards 2020

Imagine Communications has joined hands with Digital Studio Middle East in its first-ever virtual awards ceremony set to held on June 3, 2020 at 1pm.

Anas Hantash, sales director, MESA and North Africa at Imagine Communication said: “We are delighted to be involved in the DSME Virtual Awards and are excited to recognise excellence and achievement in the broadcast, film and TV industry across the MENA region."

Imagine Communications has been at the forefront of the production sector, empowering the media and entertainment industry through its innovative new products and services.

"Essentially we are here to support the media industry to make and monetise television right across the production chain.," Hantash added.

Imagine Communications also has a dedicated local team that supports media companies across the region with their implementations.

Hantash concluded by "congratulating all the shortlisted nominees" for the first-ever Digital Studio Virtual Awards "for their ground-breaking collaborations and impressive implementations”.

The first virtual DSAwards will also be streamed live at 1pm on June 3, 2020 across on Digital Studio's online platforms.

The awards will also air on Al Aan TV's Aish Al Aan streaming platform, with a re-run on Al Aan TV's linear channel at 5pm on the same day.