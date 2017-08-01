Maaz Sheikh crowned Broadcast Executive of the Year 2020

Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and chief executive of StarzPlay swooped up the coveted Broadcast Executive of the Year title at the 2020 Digital Studio Awards.

The 16th edition of the prestigious award was streamed live for the first-time in its history.

A delighted Sheikh spoke to Digital Studio after winning the award: “It's an honour to accept this award on behlaf of StarzPlay and our employees. I'm passionate about what I do and I've always loved our indsutry, but I feel more so during current times our indsutry and services like StarzPlay are playing an important role in providing entertainment and some sort of joy, hopefully, to families as they spend more time in the safety of their homes. I look forward to celebrating the award with you all, hopefully we will be able to do that real soon.”

Over the last 12 months StarzPlay has signed several lucrative new partnerships and extending existing relationships with network studios from around the world.

A full list of the winners can be found here, a re-run of the awards stream is also available to view on YouTube.

The first Digital Studio Virtual Awards were sponsored by Shure, Art Format Lab, Imagine Communications and Al Aan TV.