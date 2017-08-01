Winners of the DS Awards 2020 REVEALED

Broadcast
News
Published: 3 June 2020 - 10:54 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

14 companies / individuals were crowned across as many categories as winners of the inaugural Digital Studio Virtual Awards.

The awards were streamed LIVE across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. The stream was viewed 205 times live and crossed several thousand views within the first hour of streaming.

In another first a partnership between Digital Studio and Al Aan TV meant the awards were broadcast on on Aish Al Aan.

Meanwhile, a repeat telecast of the DSAwards will be broadcast on June 3, 2020 on Al Aan TV at 05:00 PM.

Below are the winners of the DS Awards 2020.

Best Content Capture
OSN - Live the Oscars

Best Live Action Capture
7 Production - Coverage of the FIA Formula One 2019 Season

Best Special Effects / CGI
Artology Creative - Global Business Forum Africa

Best Technical Installation Award
ARET Video and Audio Engineering - Binary OB Van

Best Technology Innovation Award
UAE Pro League - Player Point of View

Best Use of Animation
Sharjah Media Corporation - Sports Idents 2019

Outstanding Achievement in Workflow
Imagine Communications Integrated Playout for Saudi Broadcasting Authority

Excellence in Post Production
Zaini Media Production - SCIFF Project

Content Delivery Platform of the Year
Wavo (OSN Streaming) - OSN

Distributor Initiative of the Year
Mena.tv – ChannelSculptor

Independent Filmmaker of the Year
Faisal Hashmi

Studio of the Year
Fatafeat Studio – Discovery MENA

Broadcast Executive of the Year
Maaz Sheikh - STARZPLAY

Original Production of the Year
Live the Oscars – OSN

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ATM Virtual: Price-slashing is not the answer, urges RAKTDA CEO
    DHL deal offers e-tailers alternative to cash on delivery
      Social distancing on flights ‘makes absolutely no sense’ says Emirates chief
        Passenger traffic in Africa plummets more than 90%
          Accor begins to reopen properties

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah