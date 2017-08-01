Winners of the DS Awards 2020 REVEALED

14 companies / individuals were crowned across as many categories as winners of the inaugural Digital Studio Virtual Awards.
The awards were streamed LIVE across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. The stream was viewed 205 times live and crossed several thousand views within the first hour of streaming.
In another first a partnership between Digital Studio and Al Aan TV meant the awards were broadcast on on Aish Al Aan.
Meanwhile, a repeat telecast of the DSAwards will be broadcast on June 3, 2020 on Al Aan TV at 05:00 PM.
Below are the winners of the DS Awards 2020.
Best Content Capture
OSN - Live the Oscars
Best Live Action Capture
7 Production - Coverage of the FIA Formula One 2019 Season
Artology Creative - Global Business Forum Africa
Best Technical Installation Award
ARET Video and Audio Engineering - Binary OB Van
UAE Pro League - Player Point of View
Best Use of Animation
Sharjah Media Corporation - Sports Idents 2019
Imagine Communications Integrated Playout for Saudi Broadcasting Authority
Excellence in Post Production
Zaini Media Production - SCIFF Project
Wavo (OSN Streaming) - OSN
Distributor Initiative of the Year
Mena.tv – ChannelSculptor
Faisal Hashmi
Studio of the Year
Fatafeat Studio – Discovery MENA
Maaz Sheikh - STARZPLAY
Original Production of the Year
Live the Oscars – OSN