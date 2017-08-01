Winners of the DS Awards 2020 REVEALED

14 companies / individuals were crowned across as many categories as winners of the inaugural Digital Studio Virtual Awards.

The awards were streamed LIVE across Digital Studio's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. The stream was viewed 205 times live and crossed several thousand views within the first hour of streaming.

In another first a partnership between Digital Studio and Al Aan TV meant the awards were broadcast on on Aish Al Aan.

Meanwhile, a repeat telecast of the DSAwards will be broadcast on June 3, 2020 on Al Aan TV at 05:00 PM.

Below are the winners of the DS Awards 2020.

Best Content Capture

OSN - Live the Oscars

Best Live Action Capture

7 Production - Coverage of the FIA Formula One 2019 Season

Best Special Effects / CGI

Best Technical Installation Award

ARET Video and Audio Engineering - Binary OB Van

Best Technology Innovation Award

Best Use of Animation

Sharjah Media Corporation - Sports Idents 2019

Outstanding Achievement in Workflow

Excellence in Post Production

Zaini Media Production - SCIFF Project

Content Delivery Platform of the Year

Distributor Initiative of the Year

Mena.tv – ChannelSculptor

Independent Filmmaker of the Year

Studio of the Year

Fatafeat Studio – Discovery MENA

Broadcast Executive of the Year

Original Production of the Year

Live the Oscars – OSN