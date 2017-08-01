7 Production to roll out Middle East’s first 4K OB truck

UAE-based 7 Production is set to roll out the region's first OB van packed to the brim with 4K UHD technology and powered by Grass Valley workflow.

Grass Valley’s solutions give 7 Production the flexible, future-ready capability it needs to meet the growing demand for 4K UHD production. The sale was managed in conjunction with Grass Valley’s regional channel partner BSS.

7 Production’s new 12G 4K UHD OB unit will be packed with Grass Valley’s end-to-end native 4K UHD workflow elements - including cameras, production switcher, routing and monitoring - allowing production teams to acquire high quality feeds and seamlessly process them to the final output.

Without the need of additional conversion and upscaling systems, the production team can save valuable time in ultra-fast live sports environments and deliver viewing experiences that are as good – if not better – than being there in person.

“Like their peers around the globe, sports fans in the Middle East want access to stunning images and rich content that bring them closer to the live action. We are committed to giving our clients the power and capability they need to meet the demands of their audiences,” commented Hadi Ghanem, 7 Production’s CEO. “By bringing the first 4K OB unit to the region we can stay ahead of the market curve with the ability to serve our clients requirements today and tomorrow. We chose Grass Valley for its stellar reputation in live sports production and the ability to deliver a cutting-edge, glass-to-glass solution. As a customer for many years, we know Grass Valley can deliver the flexibility we need but also the reliability and robustness that is critical to live production.” READ: Face-to-face: Pierre Tabet, MD, 7 Production Slated to go live in Q3 2020, the new OB truck is fully HDR-ready and will house Grass Valley’s Kahuna 9600 production switcher with Maverik control panel, Sirius 840 router and MV-800 Multiviewer. 7 Production has also added Grass Valley’s LDX 86N 4K and LDX 86N Universe cameras to its portfolio, delivering flexible licensing options for easy upgrades to 4K, HDR and high-speed capabilities. The new truck will be deployed at the region’s premier sporting events, such as the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain F1 Grand Prix events and The Arab Nations Cup soccer tournament and support live concerts. “As the industry embarks on the next phase of technology transitions – whether this is adopting new formats to enhance the audience experience or moving to more agile and future-proof infrastructure and workflows – we are committed to supporting our customers to achieve their operational and commercial goals and make the process as seamless as possible,” added Tim Banks, Grass Valley’s vice president sales, EMEA. “We are delighted that 7 Production has once again turned to Grass Valley to help them achieve this important milestone that will allow them to lead the charge towards live 4K UHD production and beyond.”

