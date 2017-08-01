7 Production to roll out Middle East’s first 4K OB truck

UAE-based 7 Production is set to roll out the region's first OB van packed to the brim with 4K UHD technology and powered by Grass Valley workflow.
Grass Valley’s solutions give 7 Production the flexible, future-ready capability it needs to meet the growing demand for 4K UHD production. The sale was managed in conjunction with Grass Valley’s regional channel partner BSS.
7 Production’s new 12G 4K UHD OB unit will be packed with Grass Valley’s end-to-end native 4K UHD workflow elements - including cameras, production switcher, routing and monitoring - allowing production teams to acquire high quality feeds and seamlessly process them to the final output.
Without the need of additional conversion and upscaling systems, the production team can save valuable time in ultra-fast live sports environments and deliver viewing experiences that are as good – if not better – than being there in person.