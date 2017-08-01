EditShare announces availability of EFS 2020

EditShare has announced the general availability of EFS 2020, powering faster EditShare storage nodes and networks on-premise, in the cloud and in hybrid configurations.

The media-optimised file system features security improvements at every layer and enhanced performance across the board. In addition to the powerful storage management tools built into EFS, the new RESTful API opens the door for customers and technology partners to automate advanced storage management workflows in a secure environment.

Fully compatible with the latest version of Flow, EFS enables media organizations to build extensive collaborative workflows, shielding creative personnel from the underlying technical complexity while equipping technical teams with a comprehensive set of media management tools.

“EFS is a highly scalable architecture that has been designed from the ground up to fuel collaborative media workflows, enabling customers to utilise the creative toolset of their choice. Our latest release continues to expand the open platform with cloud configuration options and advanced RESTful APIs that supports interfacing with other business processes within an organization such as billing systems or infrastructure management,” states Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “Our customers and technology partners can now integrate business logic to automate day-to-day storage operations on the industry’s most performant and secure storage environment with the same great collaborative editorial workflows EditShare is known for.”