Mena.tv adjudged Distributor Initiative of the Year 2020

Published: 4 June 2020 - 6:17 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Mena.tv, a Dubai-founded content marketplace, has won the Distributor Initiative of the Year Award at the Digital Studio Awards 2020.

Over the past 12 months Mena.tv has attracted more than 650 buyers from around the region, and now promotes shows from over 40 producers and distributors including international giants such as Viacom and Discovery Networks.

A major highlight for the company was partnering with global equity crowdfunding platform Eureeca.com to facilitate the equity offering, making it possible to buy shares online in what was a huge move for the start-up.

Nick Grande, CEO, Mena.tv said: “We’re a start-up business on a very tough journey, so this award means a great deal to us. We’re honoured that the judges recognise the hard work we are putting into building the region’s content marketplace and the mena.tv brand.”

Mena.tv also hosted the first ever regional screening of Arabic original content, working with major regional producers including Rotana Media, Cedars Art Productions, Spacetoon and Eagle Films as well as international producers of Arabic shows such as VuClip and Comedy Central.


