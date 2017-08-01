OSN’s coverage of the Oscars wins big at DS Awards

Live the Oscars, a talent hunt show produced by OSN, won the award for Best Content Capture and Best Original Production of the Year.

OSN was one of the official broadcasters at the Oscars which was used by the broadcasters as a way in which to hunt for its presenters live at the show in Hollywoood.

The six episode series aired on OSN network, Wavo (Now OSN Streaming), OSN OnDemand, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram from 10th January to 14th February 2020.

“‘Winning the most coveted award for Best Original Production was a gratifying experience, winning a second one for best content capture is truly overwhelming. Throughout this exceptional enterprise, we endeavoured to produce a great authentic reality TV show that is different from what’s available in the market. The key to a great original content is the narrative which dictates the techniques by which such story can be told.

“We had incredible competition for the two categories we won and they showcased an amazing array of quality and techniques. We welcome strong competition, it is the only way to elevate our output and victory is sweeter when the competition is tougher. Live the Oscars is about dreaming big, about reaching for the stars and making impossible dream come true. It was our dream to win and we are grateful for our industry peers to give us the awards and share this vision of excellence with us.”