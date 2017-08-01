Sharjah Broadcasting Authority animates its way to DS Awards 2020

Published: 4 June 2020 - 6:17 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The sting created by Arun Ramanathan for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority won the Best Use of Animation award at the DS Awards 2020.

The sting created for a sports show on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority features the use of 3D Max, Adobe After Effect, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Speaking more about his joys of winning the award Ramanathan said: “I’m passionate about animation and it gives me great joy to win the award. Thanks to the head of department at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority I was given a chance to express myself. The identity of a channel is very important and good graphics play a huge part in determining the identity.”

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is the broadcaster of Sharjah TV which first aired back in 1989.


