Sharjah Broadcasting Authority animates its way to DS Awards 2020

The sting created by Arun Ramanathan for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority won the Best Use of Animation award at the DS Awards 2020.

The sting created for a sports show on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority features the use of 3D Max, Adobe After Effect, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Speaking more about his joys of winning the award Ramanathan said: “I’m passionate about animation and it gives me great joy to win the award. Thanks to the head of department at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority I was given a chance to express myself. The identity of a channel is very important and good graphics play a huge part in determining the identity.”

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is the broadcaster of Sharjah TV which first aired back in 1989.