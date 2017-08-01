Technically sound ARET bags trophy at DS Awards 2020

The Mauritian national broadcaster had two conflicting requests: on one hand the need to cover simultaneous events; on the other hand to have a big and powerful system to cover the large events.

The heart of the OB van is based on the Ross Ultrix hybrid matrix, a compact yet powerful masterpiece of hardware that allow you to control both the SDI streams and their embedded audio.

As a natural companion, the Ross Carbonite Ultra has been chosen as the video mixer. Both the video router and the video mixer are fully ready to work with 12G signal, creating a future proof system ready to be upgraded to the new upcoming standard. The audio signals primary travel on the fully redundant DANTE network, assuring the best signal with a negligible latency. This gives the Ultrix the power to draw any sound processed by the audio mixer, embedding it into the video signals coming from the Carbonite Ultra.

Dr. Eng. Raffaele Farinaro, presales engineer, ARET video and audio engineering said: “In our opinion, the winning feature of this solution has to be found in the extreme flexibility both in the configuration of the OBs and in the audio and video workflow. The possibility to have a modular system that can work both as two separated units and as a unique big production gives the operators endless possibilities for their storytelling.”