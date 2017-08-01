Technically sound ARET bags trophy at DS Awards 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 June 2020 - 6:17 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The Mauritian national broadcaster had two conflicting requests: on one hand the need to cover simultaneous events; on the other hand to have a big and powerful system to cover the large events.

The heart of the OB van is based on the Ross Ultrix hybrid matrix, a compact yet powerful masterpiece of hardware that allow you to control both the SDI streams and their embedded audio.

As a natural companion, the Ross Carbonite Ultra has been chosen as the video mixer. Both the video router and the video mixer are fully ready to work with 12G signal, creating a future proof system ready to be upgraded to the new upcoming standard. The audio signals primary travel on the fully redundant DANTE network, assuring the best signal with a negligible latency. This gives the Ultrix the power to draw any sound processed by the audio mixer, embedding it into the video signals coming from the Carbonite Ultra.

Dr. Eng. Raffaele Farinaro, presales engineer, ARET video and audio engineering said: “In our opinion, the winning feature of this solution has to be found in the extreme flexibility both in the configuration of the OBs and in the audio and video workflow. The possibility to have a modular system that can work both as two separated units and as a unique big production gives the operators endless possibilities for their storytelling.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BP licenses its latest generation PTA technology to Dongying Weilian Chemical in China
    Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: The key to unlocking 5G
      Global energy investment will fall by $400bn in 2020, the biggest drop in the sector's history
        Why jet leasing is an increasingly attractive option for cash-strapped airlines
          BASF started piling of the first plants of its smart Verbund project in Zhanjiang, Guangdong

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah