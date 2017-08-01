UAE Pro League innovates its way to DS Award 2020

The UAE Pro League, the country’s premiere football body, won the prize for best Technology Innovation at the DS Awards 2020.

The football body won the prize for implementing the player point of view system, which that was implemented in the UAE Pro League matches. Provided by Sponix (a company that specialises in sport broadcasting technologies). The tech was tested for the first time in the region in the recent season which gave TV viewers the player point-of-view during key moments in the match.

Graphics and mixed reality are a crucial aspect of sport today, it is almost impossible to watch any sport without the analysis featuring some sort of graphical representation of the performances. Taking it to the next level is introducing CG-like elements during live-action.