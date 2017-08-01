UAE Pro League innovates its way to DS Award 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 June 2020 - 6:17 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The UAE Pro League, the country’s premiere football body, won the prize for best Technology Innovation at the DS Awards 2020.

The football body won the prize for implementing the player point of view system, which that was implemented in the UAE Pro League matches. Provided by Sponix (a company that specialises in sport broadcasting technologies). The tech was tested for the first time in the region in the recent season which gave TV viewers the player point-of-view during key moments in the match.

Graphics and mixed reality are a crucial aspect of sport today, it is almost impossible to watch any sport without the analysis featuring some sort of graphical representation of the performances. Taking it to the next level is introducing CG-like elements during live-action.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BP licenses its latest generation PTA technology to Dongying Weilian Chemical in China
    Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: The key to unlocking 5G
      Global energy investment will fall by $400bn in 2020, the biggest drop in the sector's history
        Why jet leasing is an increasingly attractive option for cash-strapped airlines
          BASF started piling of the first plants of its smart Verbund project in Zhanjiang, Guangdong

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah