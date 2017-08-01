Artology swoops Best Special Effects / CGI 2020 award

Dubai-based Artology Creative won the award for its work in the Global Business Forum Africa, a series organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The one-motion-shot style video had to be turned around in 45-days. The cinematography required carefully orchestrated shots to ensure synergy and harmony between the live action and VFX scenes.

Alaa Al Akawi, founder - executive director, Artology Creative said: “With such projects we pay extra attention to the details and craftsmanship of our work to ensure our clients satisfaction and I think the judges have seen that in our work and felt it every step of the way as we produced this film.”

Some of the challenges included matching camera speeds, movement and lenses on both the VFX and the live action footage.

The whole video was done in CG (Previz) action. Once completed, the team needed to match every second between the animation and the edited footage. When post-production started, there were multiple teams working on multiple tasks simultaneously.