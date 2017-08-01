Imagine Communications’ outstanding efforts wins big

Broadcast
News
Published: 5 June 2020 - 6:17 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Imagine Communications won the Outstanding Achievement in Workflow trophy for its efforts in replacing the playout tech for Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

SBA was looking to boost its operational efficiency and eliminate human error for reliable and professional broadcasting.

The broadcaster chose to use an integrated solution from Imagine Communications, who proposed a coherent end-to-end system covering network infrastructure, routing, monitoring, ingest, asset management and playout under ADC automation control, to replace the current system based on hardware from multiple vendors.

The Imagine Communications proposal was largely based on software solutions running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, using industry-standard workstations from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. It also included a Platinum IP3 router to switch SD, HD and 3G signals, with the capability of adding real-time IP switching to support SBA’s development plans.

Hatim Abounassf, VP for engineering affairs for the Saudi Broadcasting Authority said: “To build for our future, we need a scalable network infrastructure and playout architecture that will allow us to use sophisticated automation to make our operations as efficient as possible, while maintaining the very highest standards. We felt that a single, end-to-end system was the best approach, and Imagine Communications proposed a tightly integrated solution, based on modern COTS hardware ― a major step towards the IP world. Imagine understood our requirements, and we are confident that we have established a strong platform for the future.”


