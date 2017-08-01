Wavo (OSN Streaming) wins Content Delivery Platform of the Year

Wavo, now OSN Streaming, was rewarded for a year of strong millstones with the Content Delivery Platform the Year award at the DS Awards 2020.

Over the course of 2019 the platform landed several exclusive regional rights to air Game of Thrones Season 8, the platform relaunched with a new user interface. In the space of three months, the number of Wavo subscribers jumped by 500% from April 2019 to June 2019. Following this surge, Wavo has been able to maintain a steady stream of growth.

“We have a brilliant experienced team putting the product together. Simplicity, ease of use, and availability on all devices from smart TVs, tablets, mobile, ios and android, alongside popular Hollywood movies and series, documentaries, Turkish and Arabic shows have cemented our position as the one stop shop platform for premium new and exclusive entertainment in the region.

“We have seen new customers signing up for the platform off the back of the big content partnerships we have in place with HBO, Hulu and Disney+ which includes highest-rated TV shows of all time such as Chernobyl, The Sopranos and The Wire Golden Globe, in addition to winning Arab American series RAMY and brand new movies such as Artemis Fowl.”

Wavo, OSN’s OTT streaming platform was initially launched in 2017, and underwent updates and subsequently got rebranded in the first half of 2020.

Since the nomination was submitted prior to the rebranding (in line with the Digital Studio Awards) the judges treated the nomination on its merit and referred to it as OSN’s streaming service as Wavo.