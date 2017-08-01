Discovery’s Fatafeat is the Studio of the Year 2020

Amanda Turnbull, general manager, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Discovery said: “We’ve worked incredibly hard… producing hundreds of hours of high-quality content each year. Following a huge transformational upgrade to our facilities in 2019, the space is now at its most effective, not only housing the local production of all of Fatafeat’s content, but also lending its services to aid in the production of long-form television shows for other channels within the Discovery portfolio, including Food Network Italia, Food Network South Africa and Food Network US’s new App ‘Food Network Kitchen’.”

In 2012 Fatafeat became a subsidiary of Discovery Networks International. Fatafeat was the first free channel in the Arab world for food art.

Today, the channel is beamed across approximately 55 million homes in the MENA region, and its largest market is Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where 3 million viewers watch it daily.