Zaini’s excellence for SIFF project wins award

Zaini Media picked up the Excellence in post-production award at the DS Awards 2020.

The video created by Zaini Media for the Sharjah Child International Film Festival was used for promotional purposes of the film festival. The creative direction was to tell a story of a young boy with a big ambition and creativity that would exhibit the creativity of kids participating in the event.

Hashem Zaini, founder, Zaini Media said: “We were on the edge waiting for the announcement, and thought that our luck had run out as we failed to win any other category that we were shortlisted in. Fortunately, we were recognised for the SIFF project and the team was ecstatic. Everyone jumped off their seats when our name was announced.”

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013. It is the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, and it is a project of FUNN, an organization established by Sharjah government (under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah). The festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people.