Zaini’s excellence for SIFF project wins award

Broadcast
News
Published: 7 June 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Zaini Media picked up the Excellence in post-production award at the DS Awards 2020.

The video created by Zaini Media for the Sharjah Child International Film Festival was used for promotional purposes of the film festival. The creative direction was to tell a story of a young boy with a big ambition and creativity that would exhibit the creativity of kids participating in the event.

Hashem Zaini, founder, Zaini Media said: “We were on the edge waiting for the announcement, and thought that our luck had run out as we failed to win any other category that we were shortlisted in. Fortunately, we were recognised for the SIFF project and the team was ecstatic. Everyone jumped off their seats when our name was announced.”

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013. It is the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, and it is a project of FUNN, an organization established by Sharjah government (under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah). The festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Open source: The crucial catalyst for innovation and disruption
    Taiwan allocates first 5G licence to Chunghwa Telecom
      The Hotel Show Dubai postponed
        Zebra Technologies launches proximity sensing solution to protect employees
          UAE’s Qatra to double wastewater treatment capacity by 2022

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah