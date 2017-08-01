Discovery Channel to run Ocean conservation documentaries in June

The special event will air from 6 June at 1:55pm (KSA) and features favourites, as well as special documentaries including: Whale Wars: Captain Watson’s Story and Chasing Ocean Giants which has been created by BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer Patrick Dykstra.

The special curation will air for three weeks (until the end of June), which will also feature Air Jaws: Fin of Fury, Take Back the Harbour, and Story of Plastic.