Discovery Channel to run Ocean conservation documentaries in June

Broadcast
News
Published: 8 June 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
In commemoration of World Ocean Day, June 8, Discovery Channel is beaming an underwater-themed programming line-up.

The special event will air from 6 June at 1:55pm (KSA) and features favourites, as well as special documentaries including: Whale Wars: Captain Watson’s Story and Chasing Ocean Giants which has been created by BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer Patrick Dykstra.

The special curation will air for three weeks (until the end of June), which will also feature Air Jaws: Fin of Fury, Take Back the Harbour, and Story of Plastic.
