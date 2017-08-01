Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted Season 2 premiers in GCC

Published: 8 June 2020 - 6:08 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Season 2 of Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted has premiered on Nation Geographic in the GCC.

Ramsay embarks on new adventures, exploring world cultures through food across the globe in his pursuit of culinary inspiration.

“We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history,” said Ramsay. “We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us.”

Ramsay adventures are documented through his visits to different cities and countries - Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India and Guyana.

Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Episodes, set to air at 10pm UAE Time on National Geographic, will be broadcast every Tuesday, starting on June 8, 2020, and will conclude with the last episode on July 20, 2020.

