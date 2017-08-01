Productions could be delayed by six months, Maaz Sheikh

StarzPlay co-founder and chief executive Maaz Sheikh has opined that productions could be delayed by a total of six month.

When asked what could be a possible timeline of recovery? Sheikh told Digital Studio exclusively: “It’s difficult to predict the future but there’s no doubt that different parts of the industry have been impacted in varying proportions. Production houses and studios have been put on hold.

“We might not be able to catch up, but my hope is that productions will open up by the end of this year. By mid-2021 we would have hopefully seen a net delay of six months in production schedules. Production will catch up sooner because things will start moving again once crews and the talent gets back into action. However, theatres getting back to 100% capacity might be slightly longer because it would need governments and health authorities to tell us when it is safe to do so.”.

Theatres in the UAE and a few other countries have started re-opening albeit in limited capacity.

Production of StarzPlay's oiginal series with Image Nation Abu Dhabi will be delayed by approximately three to four months.

Sheikh said: “We were in the process of checking scripts and working with talents with the initial goal to launch production in early Q4, perhaps October. But that has been pushed back to Q1 2021. We are anticipating a three-four month delay in the production of our original show.”