Bridge and Appear TV to provide advanced IP-based solutions

Published: 9 June 2020 - 6:11 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Bridge Technologies has collaborated with Appear in a setup which facilitates end-to-end delivery and monitoring of data, uncompressed to compressed, from production to end user.

The partnership comes on the back of their recent announcement of the new Integrated Services Monitoring (ISM) model

ISM seeks to bring Bridge Technologies portfolio of products into a turnkey, easy-to-install media monitoring system.

It represents Bridge’s recognition of the increasingly merged and hybridised nature of the industry, where single entities may now operate on multiple layers of the broadcast and media cycle; from production through signal acquisition, contribution streams, picture archiving, OTT/streaming media, to traditional broadcast distribution with DTT or Satellite.

The advanced IP-based production and distribution setup would have also been demoed at NAB this year.

The setup has been fully tested with four cameras with SDI outputs feeding an IP network processor to seamlessly bridge SDI and IP networks.

The encapsulated SDI-IP signal is forwarded to the Appear X10 that encodes SDI into SPTS multicast and to the Appear ABR transcoder for conversion to HLS OTT and distribution. The Appear XC5000 carrier grade platform with built-in automatic routing of signals is also part of the setup for IP in/out distribution and RF transport.

Simen Frostad, chairman, Bridge Technologies, said: “Individual, disparate solutions become a less and less tenable approach within an industry that is now trying to do a lot more with a lot less. ISM takes the incredible analytical ability embedded in every part of the Bridge Technologies portfolio, and deploys it in a way that captures and utilizes data in multifaceted ways to assist with accurate decision making across the whole media chain, end-to-end”.

