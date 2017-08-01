George Ghorra appointed COO of MBC Studios

MBC Group has appointed George Ghorra as chief operating officer (COO) of MBC Studios, its in-house premium content production arm.

In his new role, Ghorra will oversee all operational and financial functions of MBC Studios as it undergoes its steady expansion in MENA.

Having fulfilled several strategic developments in recent months, MBC Studios will soon begin to deliver exclusive, premium original shows and series mainly to MBC Group’s streaming service, Shahid VIP.

Ghorra will report directly to MBC Studios’ managing director, Peter Smith, who is part of the executive team that reports to MBC Group CEO, Marc Antoine d’Halluin.

“We are delighted to welcome George to MBC Group,” said d’Halluin.

“Peter Smith and his team are doing an amazing job with a fast increasing pipeline of high-end productions. George comes with a fantastic track record in the media and production industry and will help the team to build a solid production organization that can deliver the highest quality TV series.”

A business and finance executive with nearly two decades of experience in the media and production industry, Ghorra has held a number of senior positions in which he has proven himself with a demonstrable track record.

Prior to joining MBC, he served as group CFO at the Beirut-based Imagic Group, a Pan-Arab TV and digital production group.

Before that, he was regional finance and shared services manager at EndemolShine Group for the MENA region, from 2010 to 2015, before becoming finance director for the same company until 2017.

In 2004, Ghorra joined as assistant finance manager and accounting manager at MBC, remaining with the company for over six years.