Sony launches ZV-1 camera

Sony says the ZV-1 has been designed from the ground up keeping content creators and vloggers in mind.

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens.

The camera is capable of shooting in 4K and comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The camera also features Sony’s autofocus system that locks on and tracks subjects with improved accuracy.

The ZV-1 also includes the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI delivering high resolution as well as low noise.

The ZV-1 comes with a bokeh switch option that allows users to switch between two levels of background blue while recording.