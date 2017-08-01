CABSAT 2020 suppliers: Playbox Neo

PlayBox Neo will demonstrate its full range of broadcast playout and channel branding solutions. Highlights of the exhibit will be the PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box system and the software-as-a-service-based Cloud2TV.PlayBox Neo’s Channel-in-a-Box is a modular system providing content streaming and broadcast playout for any kind of television channel. Its scalable multi-format playout/streaming engine allows a variety of media files to be used in a single playlist. Multiple UHD/HD/SD SDI/IP streaming outputs are provided simultaneously. Content can be trimmed, edited or repositioned even while on air. Live productions are streamlined to allow insertion and/or execution of various events or live streams into the playlist. Scheduling can be performed weeks in advance for automated playout/streaming. Timing gaps and overlaps are automatically resolved to ensure continuous operation even when conflicting events are detected. Special facilities ensure uninterrupted operation if content files or even entire schedules are missing or misplaced.

Who is your target audience and what should they look out for in your offerings?

Broadcasters and channel managers in the EAME market and worldwide. Our CABSAT demonstration will show how easy PlayBox Neo systems are to deploy and, thanks to the intuitive PlayBox Neo graphic interface, very easy to operate. The PlayBox Neo Cloud2TV solution can be configured for terrestrial, satellite or CDN-based playout under full IP control. The PlayBox Neo broadcast product range and Cloud2TV can output in baseband SD, HD or UHD SDI, in DVB/ATSC-compliant streams and in web-based formats such as RTMP.

Stable, easy-to-use, scalable. PlayBox Neo customers also expect, and get, absolute freedom to expand their systems as their business develops. There is no size limitation, from the day of installation right on through the full lifetime of the system. We support every scale of operation from single channel to a large scale network, in SD, HD and UHD resolutions, with any desired level of auxiliary protection. Accommodating extra channels is a simple matter of adding one or more extra servers.

What challenges is the market facing in the market sector you firm operates in?

MENA broadcasters, like their colleagues around the world, are looking for maximum reliability and creative efficiency. Our latest generation products are built on 20 years of solid experience working with customers ranging in size from globally active broadcast networks to independent channel owners and playout service providers. That includes major players in the MENA market such as EutelSat/NoorSat, Nilesat, ViewMedia and BHS to mention just a few.

To maintain our leadership as the world’s preferred choice in integrated broadcast media playout systems.