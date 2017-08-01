CABSAT 2020 suppliers: Ross Video

What are your plans for CABSAT 2020?Ross’s continued support for CABSAT will have the widest range of solutions for the live production sector on display. Ross may not be the best-known brand in the MENA region, but the firm has won a number of high-profile projects in the region (Sharjah Grand Mosque, beIN Sports sports analysis graphics).

Give us more insight into the services you will be exhibiting at the show?

Ross is probably best known for production switchers and we’ll be bringing our multi-award-winning Carbonite Ultra switcher to the show. Carbonite is the world’s best-selling midsize switcher family (with very good reason), and the Carbonite Ultra is the latest generation platform that represents tremendous value given the features and performance we’ve packed into the product. We’ll also be showing our XPression graphics solution – the fastest growing 3D real-time graphics platform in the market – and our Mira replay server, which has just been updated to include extra channels and storage at a new, highly-competitive price point. In addition, we’ll be bringing our innovative Ultrix routing/AV processing platform to the event.

Who is your target audience and what should they look out for in your offerings?Our customers in the region are diverse — we work with broadcasters, sports clubs, stadia and live venues, houses of worship, educational providers, legislatures and corporate bodies. In a nutshell, we’ve got solutions for anyone creating content in a live production environment. We’ve continued to invest in dedicated sales, presales and technical support capability for the region at a time when some of the other brands have been grappling with merger, acquisition and changes in ownership. Ross has been incredibly consistent in its approach to the market and we’ve doubled our turnover in the EMEA region over the last three years. I don’t believe any other company can claim a success profile like that, and it’s all down to impressive investment in products and great people who deliver outstanding customer service.

What is the USP of your service?

Anyone familiar with Devoncroft’s Big Brand Survey will know that Ross is consistently ranked very highly when it comes to certain attributes – value, customer service, product quality and innovation. I think one of the great things about Ross is the integrity of our approach. The company genuinely believes in being customer-centric, and David Ross (our CEO) regularly shares emails he has received from customers who have written to highlight the great service they have received from various teams.

What challenges is the market facing in the market sector you firm operates in?We’re seeing an industry that is in flux; the face of media is changing as new platforms spring up on an almost monthly basis and linear television continues to decline. There has been a real content explosion over the last few years and that’s great for companies (like Ross) at the acquisition/production end of the workflow because we’re essentially platform agnostic. That said, I do feel for our broadcast customers given the current highly competitive media landscape. They’re facing a whole variety of creative, business and technical challenges brought about by industry fragmentation and changing consumer trends. Their jobs are tough at the moment — trying to increase or maintain audience share and produce great quality content at a time when advertising revenues are falling, and customers have so much choice.

What are your plans for 2020?

I always struggle to talk about priorities at Ross because we have over twenty different product lines and each has a dedicated team that is always working on something new and important. I know we’re expecting to launch another raft of new products and significant updates at NAB Show 2020 and, if we stay true to form, there will be another (equally large!) number of releases at IBC.