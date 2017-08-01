CABSAT 2020 suppliers: Sennheiser

As with previous years, we will be exhibiting our solutions together with our UAE distributer, Venuetech in Hall 4, stand D 4-10. Here will be showcasing, discussing and highlighting products from both Sennheiser and Neumann’s professional product ranges in the audio for broadcast and video category.

Give us more insight into the products / services you will be exhibiting at the show?

This year, we have strong focus on our digital wireless microphones and how their spectral efficiency will help overcome recent announcements at The World Radiocommunication Conference that relate to the repurposing of the 600MHz range in The Middle East. This range is currently allocated for the use in the broadcast industry, but as per the announcement it will now potentially be given to telecom providers in the region.

Sennheiser’s target audience and the attendees at CABSAT have a large overlap in their areas of interest. CABSAT focuses on a large volume of visitors from the broadcast, satellite and content production industries. Sennheiser has market leading solutions that cater to the specific needs of radio, audio, film, events, broadcast and content creation. Our intention is to be able to provide a platform for the engineers, videographers, content creators, marketeers and decision makers from these segments to learn and experience Sennheiser and Neumann products.

What is the USP of your products?

At CABSAT, we will showcase several of our market leading solutions for the broadcast industry. These include the: Sennheiser Digital 6000 - The Digital 6000 is an all-digital wireless microphone system that can transmit artefact-free audio with superb dynamics. It has been designed for broadcasting professionals, musical theatres and high-profile live audio events and delivers the highest channel counts and operation in dense frequency environments.

Neumann NDH 20 - This is Neumann’s first-ever professional studio headphone. This closed-back studio headphone combines excellent isolation with a carefully balanced sound image and outstanding resolution. It is ideally suited to monitoring, editing and mixing tasks, even in loud and noisy environments. The NDH 20’s 38-mm drivers with high-gauss neodymium magnets ensure high sensitivity and low distortion, meaning the NDH 20 does not need a dedicated headphone amplifier and maintains its impressive sound characteristics even when connected to mobile devices such as laptop computers.

IE 400 PRO and IE 500 PRO - The professional in-ear monitors offer natural, high-resolution sound, a secure and comfortable fit that comes close to custom-moulded in-ears and a break-proof, patent-pending cable connection. The IE 400 PRO and the IE 500 PRO use a single high-performance dynamic driver that covers the entire frequency range with ease, resulting in a distortion-free, detailed and accurate sound reproduction