Sky commits to become net zero carbon by 2030

Broadcast
News
Published: 1 March 2020 - 10:29 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Sky plans to go net zero carbon by 2030 by cutting the emissions created from the use of its products, its suppliers across the world and by its business, the firm announced.

Amongst its plans, Sky will make all of its tech products more energy efficient and develop the world’s most sustainable film and TV studios

In addition, every Sky original production, TV channel, show and film will be made net zero carbon, while transforming its 5,000 vehicles to create a zero emissions fleet.

The move will also impact the 11,000 companies that work with Sky, and assist them on their path to net zero carbon.

Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive, Sky said: “We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution. Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now – because the world can’t wait.

“We’re on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us. Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero.”

Sky has been a carbon neutral company from its direct emissions since 2006 and it was the first media company to make that step. It is now starting the next phase of its journey, taking it further and reaching net zero carbon across its entire value chain by 2030.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reinventing steam power technology for a low-carbon future
    Wärtsilä’s experience in LNG cargo handling systems a key factor in latest order
      MacGregor secures deck machinery and cargo handling solution contract for the US Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter programme
        SABER Investment Company L.L.C and Milrem Robotics collaborate to develop unmanned ground systems for the United Arab Emirates
          BPW works doctor now also treats sick truck drivers

            More related galleries

            Photos: Shala Beach Lounge opens at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
              Photos: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina launches business lunch
                Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi