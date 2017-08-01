Sky commits to become net zero carbon by 2030

Amongst its plans, Sky will make all of its tech products more energy efficient and develop the world’s most sustainable film and TV studios

In addition, every Sky original production, TV channel, show and film will be made net zero carbon, while transforming its 5,000 vehicles to create a zero emissions fleet.

The move will also impact the 11,000 companies that work with Sky, and assist them on their path to net zero carbon.

Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive, Sky said: “We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution. Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now – because the world can’t wait.

“We’re on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us. Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero.”

Sky has been a carbon neutral company from its direct emissions since 2006 and it was the first media company to make that step. It is now starting the next phase of its journey, taking it further and reaching net zero carbon across its entire value chain by 2030.