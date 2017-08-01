Limited seats remaining for Digital Studio Awards 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 2 March 2020 - 11:50 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

If you haven't booked your seats for the 16th annual Digital Studio Awards, time is soon running out.

The Digital Studio Awards 2020 will be held at The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah on April 1, 2020.

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact DS ME’s sales manager Thomas Lambert on +971 55 760 0707, or drop him an email at thomas.lambert@itp.com.

For table bookings, reach out to Teri Dunstan on teri.dunstan@itp.com or Anthony Chandran on anthony.chandran@itp.com.

The judging process is well underway and our panel of judges this year includes: Hasan R. Sayed Hasan, founder and managing director of Master Media. Clyde DeSouza, a filmmaker advisor to the government media incubators; Hassan Ghoul, a senior executive with broad-based business development, sales, marketing and general management experience. Ghoul is the current MENA representative for the IABM (the International Association of Broadcast and Media Technology Suppliers). Finally, Dr David Tully, head of Media, senior lecturer, Middlesex University joins the esteemed panel of judges.


