Shahid partners with Spotify for exclusive TV and music bundle in MENA

Following the successful launch of the all-new Shahid this January, MBC Group has partnered with Spotify to provide Shahid VIP subscribers with six months of Spotify Premium for free (subject to Spotify’s eligibility criteria).

Since launch earlier this year, MBC’s revamped VOD service Shahid has provided a host of new features and offerings, including binge-worthy exclusive Shahid Originals; Premieres; Arabic movies fresh off the box-office; live TV channels in true HD quality; as well as international offerings courtesy of Disney, Marvel, FOX, ABC Studios and more.

The addition of Spotify will unlock access to millions of hours of audio.

Shahid VIP subscribers will get the access to Spotify Premium.

Shahid weekly active users more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

Johannes Larcher, managing director, digital and VOD at MBC Group, commented: “Having the MENA region’s biggest VOD streaming platform team up with one of the world’s best music streaming services has produced the most diverse on-demand offering in the Arab world.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Spotify, which offers an amazing product, and is one of the fastest growing music streaming offerings in the MENA market that appeals to the same audience and userbase as Shahid. We are looking forward to what this fantastic partnership brings.”

Starting this March, new and existing Shahid VIP subscribers (who are on monthly or annual plans) will get a six-month Spotify Premium subscription for free as long as you remain a Shahid VIP subscriber for the offer period.

The offer is available across all markets in MENA where Spotify is currently available.

Claudius Boller, managing director for Middle East and Africa, Spotify said: “By joining forces with Shahid, Spotify and Shahid are now able to give entertainment fans in MENA the ultimate music and video experience. We’re excited to be a part of this offer from Shahid, giving users in the region this level of streaming entertainment option, at this extraordinary value, all in one package.”