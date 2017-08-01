Anevia's new CDN system to address OTT traffic fluctuations

Anevia, an OTT and IPTV software solutions provider, will introduce the latest version of its NEA-CDN content delivery network system at CABSAT 2020.

NEA-CDN v5 makes it easy for operators to scale their OTT services for peak viewing within minutes by simply adding nodes to their CDN – and then removing them when they are no longer required.

As the first cloud-native CDN solution, NEA-CDN v5 – based on the Kubernetes infrastructure – provides operators with a centrally orchestrated, hardware-agnostic, and elastic private CDN.

It makes it easy to deploy and comes with a centralised management and analytics platform that makes it easy to operate.

“Traffic fluctuations are huge in OTT video streaming,” says Anevia NEA-CDN product manager David Tencer, “and operators will most of the time only use 6% of their available CDN capacity – meaning that 94% of the capacity is usually being wasted. With this elastic CDN solution, OTT operators can ensure a high-quality experience even during peak traffic, without having to build in over-capacity.”

Orchestrated through the Kubernetes container management system, NEA-CDN v5 is supplied as a container to be used with the Docker software platform.

OTT operators can scale their service up and down by using virtual-machine hosts over an internal or external cloud infrastructure. All that is required is an accessible Kubernetes cluster, available on most public clouds, plus the NEA-CDN v5 software.