Quicklink to debut Skype-in-a-box at NAB 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 3 March 2020 - 2:14 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Quicklink will debut its Skype-in-a-box, a broadcast quality Skype video calling solution at NAB 2020.

The solution enables users to connect to any global broadcaster in studio-grade quality, allowing their expert opinions to be heard on a global scale.

The Skype-in-a-box is an all-in-one professional-grade unit with inbuilt Panasonic PTZ camera and lighting. The unit is a simple setup, plug-and-play device, with no technical expertise required.

Built in artificial intelligence using the pan, tilt and zoom camera enables the interviewee to easily frame the perfect head and shoulders shot with a simple one-button click.

“The Skype-in-a-box is a lightweight, rugged unit that is small and compact enough to fit into a carry case for transportation anywhere! We are very excited to be debuting the solution at the show in April.” said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink.


