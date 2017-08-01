Shortlist of Digital Studio Awards 2020 REVEALED

Broadcast
News
Published: 3 March 2020 - 11:22 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The Digital Studio Awards are just around the corner, the awards gala is set to be held on April 1, 2020 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah.

Without further delay, here is the shortlist for the Digital Studio Awards 2020.

Best Content Capture

7 Production

7 Production

Blink Studios FZ LLC

EKFC 360° VR Tour / Emirates Flight Catering/Blink Studios

Al Aan TV

Fight With Cancer

Zaini Media Production

I book Holiday

OSN

Live the oscars

Disney

The Peace Visit/ National Geographic Abu Dhabi

Artology Creative DMCC

Yas Waterworld - Social Media Video Content Library - Artology Creative DMCC

Best Live Action Capture

Artology Creative DMCC

Al Futtaim Toyota - Land Cruiser Welcome Video - Artology Creative DMCC

Zaini Media Production

Erada Center Awareness Video

IP STUDIOS FZ L.L.C

IP STUDIOS

KKDD Film Production LLC

KKDD Film Production LLC

7 Production

Seven Production Coverage of The Formula One World Wide

Zaini Media Production

Alef Education

SHARJAH MEDIA CORPORATION

ARUN .V.A

Artology Creative DMCC

Dubai Chamber of Commerce - Global Business Forum -Africa 2019 - Artology Creative DMCC

Best Technical Installation Award

ARET video and audio engineering

Binary OB Van: a system of two linkable OB Vans | ARET video and audio engineering

MKM Marketing Communications

Imagine Communications Integrated Playout at Saudi Broadcasting Authority

Art Format Lab

Khulud Abu homos - Entertainment Experience - Art Format Lab

Diversified

Sky News Arabia Studio B, Diversified

TekSignals

Tek Signals / Al Wousta -SBA - First 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 Based Turnkey Channel / Studio 4 - Audio System Upgrade

Best Technology Innovation Award

Delamere Marketing for LYNX Technik

LYNX Technik greenMachine HDR Evie

Bubble Agency

Masstech Kumulate

Mobile Viewpoint

Mobile Viewpoint

BU Multimedia Solutions

Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions

StarzPlay

StarzPlay

Pro League Committee

UAE Pro League

Ross Video

Ultrix IP

Best Use of Animation

SHARJAH MEDIA CORPORATION

ARUN .V.A

Zaini Media Production

Dubai sports council

Blink Studios FZ LLC

Harrouf Animation Production Series / Horouf / Blink Studios

Zaini Media Production

Reviver

Broadcast Executive of the Year

Spacetoon

Fayez Al Sabbagh

StarzPlay

Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO, StarzPlay

IPN

Patrick Tillieux, CEO, OSN

Content Delivery Platform of the Year

Al Aan TV

Omaima Abdi report

Spacetoon

Spacetoon Go

StarzPlay

StarzPlay

IPN

WAVO - OSN's OTT Streaming Platform

Distributor Initiative of the Year

ARET video and audio engineering

12G DAYS: The new serial standard meets the IP | ARET video and audio engineering

ChannelSculptor

mena.tv

Excellence in Post Production

Electric Films

Electric Films - EGA ATA Magnitude Film

Electric Films

Electric Films - Untold Stories Mariam

Zaini Media Production

SCIFF

TwoFour54

TwoFour54

Independent Filmmaker of the Year

Hashmic House Films

Faisal Hashmi

Art Format Lab

"Under the Sun" - Entertainment Experience UAE, Art Format Lab

Scales

Shahad Ameen

Original Production of the Year

7 Production

7 Production Coverage of The Formula One Worldwide

Zaini Media Production

Khalifa University graduation video

OSN

Live the Oscars

Zaini Media Production

Tahaluf

Outstanding Achievement in Workflow

Artology Creative DMCC

Dubai Chamber of Commerce - Global Business Forum - Africa 2019 - Artology Creative DMCC

MKM Marketing Communications

Imagine Communications Integrated Playout at Saudi Broadcasting Authority

7 Production

Seven Production Coverage of The Formula One Worldwide

TekSignals

Tek Signals / Al Wousta -SBA - First 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 Based Turnkey Channel

Studio of the Year

Zaini Media Production

Al Naboodah

Discovery

Fatafeat Studio - Discovery MENA

TekSignals

Tek Signals / Al Wousta -SBA - First 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 Based Turnkey Channel / Studio 4 - Audio System Upgrade

TwoFour54

TwoFour54

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Al Masaood Power showcases Volvo Penta’s latest Diesel Engines for the Power Generation Industry at Middle East Energy 2020
    Logistics Middle East Awards nominations deadline March 5th
      New speakers announced for Brazil & Arab Countries Economic Forum
        Building work starts on Premier Inn Barsha Heights
          Vestdavit takes control of davit-building partner Tritec Production

            More related galleries

            Hotel Indigo: from Vintage to Vogue
              Photos: Shala Beach Lounge opens at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
                Photos: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina launches business lunch
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week