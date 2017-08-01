Shortlist of Digital Studio Awards 2020 REVEALED

The Digital Studio Awards are just around the corner, the awards gala is set to be held on April 1, 2020 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah.
Without further delay, here is the shortlist for the Digital Studio Awards 2020.
Best Content Capture
7 Production
Blink Studios FZ LLC
EKFC 360° VR Tour / Emirates Flight Catering/Blink Studios
Al Aan TV
Fight With Cancer
Zaini Media Production
I book Holiday
OSN
Live the oscars
Disney
The Peace Visit/ National Geographic Abu Dhabi
Artology Creative DMCC
Yas Waterworld - Social Media Video Content Library - Artology Creative DMCC
Best Live Action Capture
Artology Creative DMCC
Al Futtaim Toyota - Land Cruiser Welcome Video - Artology Creative DMCC
Zaini Media Production
Erada Center Awareness Video
IP STUDIOS FZ L.L.C
IP STUDIOS
KKDD Film Production LLC
KKDD Film Production LLC
7 Production
Seven Production Coverage of The Formula One World Wide
Zaini Media Production
Alef Education
SHARJAH MEDIA CORPORATION
ARUN .V.A
Artology Creative DMCC
Dubai Chamber of Commerce - Global Business Forum -Africa 2019 - Artology Creative DMCC
Best Technical Installation Award
ARET video and audio engineering
Binary OB Van: a system of two linkable OB Vans | ARET video and audio engineering
MKM Marketing Communications
Imagine Communications Integrated Playout at Saudi Broadcasting Authority
Art Format Lab
Khulud Abu homos - Entertainment Experience - Art Format Lab
Diversified
Sky News Arabia Studio B, Diversified
TekSignals
Tek Signals / Al Wousta -SBA - First 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 Based Turnkey Channel / Studio 4 - Audio System Upgrade
Best Technology Innovation Award
Delamere Marketing for LYNX Technik
LYNX Technik greenMachine HDR Evie
Bubble Agency
Masstech Kumulate
Mobile Viewpoint
BU Multimedia Solutions
Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions
StarzPlay
Pro League Committee
UAE Pro League
Ross Video
Ultrix IP
Best Use of Animation
SHARJAH MEDIA CORPORATION
ARUN .V.A
Zaini Media Production
Dubai sports council
Blink Studios FZ LLC
Harrouf Animation Production Series / Horouf / Blink Studios
Zaini Media Production
Reviver
Broadcast Executive of the Year
Spacetoon
Fayez Al Sabbagh
StarzPlay
Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO, StarzPlay
IPN
Patrick Tillieux, CEO, OSN
Content Delivery Platform of the Year
Al Aan TV
Omaima Abdi report
Spacetoon
Spacetoon Go
StarzPlay
IPN
WAVO - OSN's OTT Streaming Platform
Distributor Initiative of the Year
ARET video and audio engineering
12G DAYS: The new serial standard meets the IP | ARET video and audio engineering
ChannelSculptor
mena.tv
Excellence in Post Production
Electric Films
Electric Films - EGA ATA Magnitude Film
Electric Films
Zaini Media Production
SCIFF
TwoFour54
TwoFour54
Independent Filmmaker of the Year
Hashmic House Films
Faisal Hashmi
Art Format Lab
"Under the Sun" - Entertainment Experience UAE, Art Format Lab
Scales
Shahad Ameen
Original Production of the Year
7 Production
7 Production Coverage of The Formula One Worldwide
Zaini Media Production
Khalifa University graduation video
OSN
Live the Oscars
Zaini Media Production
Tahaluf
Outstanding Achievement in Workflow
Artology Creative DMCC
Dubai Chamber of Commerce - Global Business Forum - Africa 2019 - Artology Creative DMCC
MKM Marketing Communications
Imagine Communications Integrated Playout at Saudi Broadcasting Authority
7 Production
Seven Production Coverage of The Formula One Worldwide
TekSignals
Tek Signals / Al Wousta -SBA - First 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 Based Turnkey Channel
Studio of the Year
Zaini Media Production
Al Naboodah
Discovery
Fatafeat Studio - Discovery MENA
TekSignals
Tek Signals / Al Wousta -SBA - First 4K Ready SMPTE 2110 Based Turnkey Channel / Studio 4 - Audio System Upgrade
TwoFour54
