Saudi Film festival postponed indefinitely due to Coronavirus

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which was scheduled to be held in Jeddah’s Al Balald city, has been postponed due to the coronavirus disease.

The festival was set to be Saudi Arabia's first international film festival. The Kingdom reported its first cases on March 2, 2020 and the organisers wasted no time in addressing the status of its event.

A statement from the organisers said: “Following the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and with our primary consideration being the safety and wellbeing of our guests, staff and audiences, the Red Sea International Festival is postponing its inaugural edition, which is was scheduled to run 12-21 March, 2020, in Al Balad, Historic Jeddah.”

The organisers also said that the decision was made “with feelings of deep sadness”. The statement did not make mention of any definite dates and assured the cineastes and stakeholders that it would announce “new dates as soon as feasible”.

“The spread of coronavirus is a battle we all must face around the globe, and it’s with no hesitation that we are respecting the measures needed to meet the current health emergency,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, CABSAT 2020 hasn’t put out an official statement and the show is proceeding as scheduled. CABSAT 2020 is scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Another major global trade show NAB 2020 has previously assured that the show will be going ahead.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), organizer of NAB Show, has affirmed the 2020 NAB Show is set to take place as planned, April 18 – 22 in Las Vegas.

The association is closely monitoring COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, and is prepared to devote whatever resources necessary to ensure a safe and productive NAB Show experience.