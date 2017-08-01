RTP standardises on Grass Valley Cameras

Broadcast
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) has standardised on Grass Valley cameras, deploying 49 LDX 82 Elite camera systems, with XDR licenses, across its studios and Outside Broadcast (OB) fleet.

The upgrade to its camera chains provides HD and high dynamic range (HDR) support across RTP’s live events and studio productions and ensures future-proof acquisition capability, thanks to Grass Valley’s robust upgrade path. The sale was managed by Grass Valley’s Portuguese channel partner Ibertelco.

With the new cameras in place, the RTP production team can seamlessly switch between resolutions (1080i, 720p and 1080PsF), while the PowerCurves feature handles shoots in even the most challenging conditions. Any lighting issues are easily addressed using LDX 82 Elite’s built-in Color Protect function.

The standardisation of camera system is part of RTP’s strategy to reduce the number of technologies under maintenance and assure their readiness for future challenges in the industry. During the rigorous and very competitive tender process, Grass Valley came out ahead of the competition in terms of price and performance.

Marco Lopez, senior vice president live production, Grass Valley said: “We’re delighted that RTP has chosen to put Grass Valley cameras front and center of its live production workflows. Our customers want to know that we’re with them on the journey as they transition through new technology upgrades, today and tomorrow. As a company, we’re committed to ensuring that any investment in our solutions help broadcasters and production companies adapt to shifting market dynamics with the seamless addition of new functionality.”


Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

