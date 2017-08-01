Soundwhale unveils unveils app for remote audio collaboration

As teams race to complete projects in a new remote regime, Soundwhale has released a solution to make remote audio collaboration.

Soundwhale is a remote audio collaboration app that enables professional-quality mixing, recording, and other post-production tasks, and can work alongside your favorite DAW.

In response to current challenges, Soundwhale is rolling out a new suite of editing capabilities, perfect for teams working apart but together.

It’s a virtual studio that lets engineers match sound to picture, and lets actors with no audio experience record their lines, all with minimal latency and no new hardware or additional specialized software required.

Ameen Abdulla, founder and professional audio engineer, Soundwhale said: “Production teams are scattered and in self-isolation all around the world. They can’t get expensive hardware to everyone. They have to get people without any access to, or knowledge of, a digital audio workspace like Pro Tools to collaborate. That’s why we felt some urgency to launch more stand-alone editing options within Soundwhale, specifically designed for tasks like ADR.”