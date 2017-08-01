Soundwhale unveils unveils app for remote audio collaboration

Broadcast
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 6:39 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

As teams race to complete projects in a new remote regime, Soundwhale has released a solution to make remote audio collaboration.

Soundwhale is a remote audio collaboration app that enables professional-quality mixing, recording, and other post-production tasks, and can work alongside your favorite DAW.

In response to current challenges, Soundwhale is rolling out a new suite of editing capabilities, perfect for teams working apart but together.

It’s a virtual studio that lets engineers match sound to picture, and lets actors with no audio experience record their lines, all with minimal latency and no new hardware or additional specialized software required.

Ameen Abdulla, founder and professional audio engineer, Soundwhale said: “Production teams are scattered and in self-isolation all around the world. They can’t get expensive hardware to everyone. They have to get people without any access to, or knowledge of, a digital audio workspace like Pro Tools to collaborate. That’s why we felt some urgency to launch more stand-alone editing options within Soundwhale, specifically designed for tasks like ADR.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai's Meydan Hotels unveils Ramadan home cooking classes
    World Password Day: Will passwords be a thing from the past?
      Liberty Global to raise around $1 billion through recapitalisation of Virgin Media in Ireland
        COVID-19 won’t delay Barakah nuclear plant, says ENEC
          60th meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews work progress and coronavirus protection measures

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital
              New bathroom products worth splashing out on
                World View: Hong Kong's Design Action makes over secondary school library
                  In pictures: Restaurants reopening across Dubai
                    Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates launches Iftar deliveries