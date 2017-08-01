Broadcast Pix partners with Switchboard Live

Published: 11 May 2020 - 12:08 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Broadcast Pix has partnered with Switchboard Live adding integrated multi-destination live streaming to its integrated production systems.

Broadcast Pix users can now create and stream their live video content to multiple destinations via direct integration with Switchboard Live’s product, Switchboard Cloud.

This fully cloud-based product has native integrations with YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (Periscope), LinkedIn Live, Twitch, and DaCast.

Support for any other RTMP-based streaming destination or provided (CDN, OVP’s, web player, etc.) is easily supported, as well via a customizable RTMP destination.

“We at Switchboard Live are ecstatic about our newly formed partnership with Broadcast Pix, a true leader in the integrated solutions space,” said Rudy Ellis, CEO, Switchboard Live.

“Our combined forces add value to both of our customer bases and we look forward to supporting future product integrations and service offerings.”

New Broadcast Pix BPswitch, RadioPix, and StreamingPix live broadcasting and streaming systems now feature native integration to Switchboard Cloud and a 30-day Switchboard Cloud Pro Subscription

Churches,corporations, events, schools, universities and all users looking to grow their online audience can now stream to multiple social media platforms simultaneously with Broadcast Pix.

Tony Mastantuono, product manager, Broadcast Pix said: “Although our products already have the ability to stream, we are finding users now need to be able to stream to multiple destinations simultaneously. In following our strategy of simplifying the complex, we are partnering with Switchboard to integrate this enhanced service enabling our users to share their content to a greater audience.”


